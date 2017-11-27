Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
WTO tariffs would be devastating for Ireland post-Brexit - Coveney
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

WTO tariffs would be devastating for Ireland post-Brexit - Coveney

By on
Reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules post-Brexit would be devastating for Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Brexit, Simon Coveney has said.
Reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules post-Brexit would be devastating for Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Brexit, Simon Coveney has said.

Britain leaving the EU without a deal and Ireland’s trading relationship with the UK reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs would have a devastating impact on Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Brexit, Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking at the annual Carrigaline Ag Talk in Cork on Monday, he said that Brexit has very real implications for Irish farmers.

A bad outcome from the Brexit negotiations is Britain leaving without a trade deal with the rest of the EU, he said.

“There will be no deal in a Brexit situation if Britain loses patience and go it alone. I don’t believe it will happen but if it did, we would face having a trade relationship based on WTO rules.

“They will apply trade tariffs that apply under WTO rules. Believe me that would be a devastating situation for agri-food trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland and Ireland and the UK as a whole."

For many dairy products, you’re talking about tariffs in around 40%, for beef up to 60% tariffs and given the fact that these are tight margin products, that type of tariff would end the trading relationship.

“Given the fact that it represents such a high percentage of our overall trade… it would have the kind of impact that believe me we cannot prepare for.

“I don’t believe that will happen but some people threaten it because of frustration and lack of progress in the talks. I think some of that is bravado.

“The truth is that Britain can’t afford to have a no deal Brexit and we can’t either.”

Coveney said that 38,000 Irish companies trade with Britain every week, that’s 200,000 jobs, 10% of our workforce - that is the scale of our exposure.

“That is why we need to be cautious, careful and intelligent but also stubborn in terms of what we insist on in the context of these negotiations.

“We’ve worked hard to get solidarity from other member states to understand the Irish issue, it’s not just a trade issue.

“It is a combination of a stable peace process that needs to be protected, a Good Friday Agreement in terms of how you do that and a trading relationship that many of you rely on.”

Read more

‘Showing photos of Ireland as green and natural isn’t good enough anymore’

Brexit will cause meat trade collapse

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate, Kerry Co-op tax and ICMSA
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate, Kerry Co-op tax and ICMSA
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Farming's climate challenge getting bigger
News
Farming's climate challenge getting bigger
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Member
More Christmas tax bills for Kerry Co-op members
News
More Christmas tax bills for Kerry Co-op members
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
North America continues to drag Aryzta performance
Companies
North America continues to drag Aryzta performance
By Lorcan Allen on 27 November 2017
Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
News
Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
Member
Navigating the Irish Sea and an entry into pedigree breeding
Scotland
Navigating the Irish Sea and an entry into pedigree breeding
By Barry Cassidy on 20 November 2017
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad

Place ad