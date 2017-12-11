â‚¬10,000 reward to combat livestock theft

West Cork IFA chair Cornie Buckley advised farmers to check their sheds and stock and to be wary of any suspicious activity in their area or near their farms. Photo: Ramona Farrelly

The IFA has put up a reward of â‚¬10,000 to get significant information that will lead to the arrest and charge of individuals in connection with livestock theft.

Information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers confidential telephone service by calling 1800-250025. Alternatively, information can be provided to your local Garda station.

West Cork IFA chair Cornie Buckley has warned farmers to be vigilant following the theft of 13 Friesian cattle from a farm near Skibbereen in Cork recently.

He said livestock theft is a serious issue for farmers right across the country, causing not only financial loss but stress and trauma.

The west Cork chair advised farmers to check their sheds and stock and to be wary of any suspicious activity in their area or near their farms.

He said livestock theft is a problem that can be tackled if enough information is provided.

He urged anybody with information on the Skibbereen theft or any other incident to report it.

