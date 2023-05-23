Kieran Treanor with Clontown Sugar Daddy, the senior champion and top-priced bull that sold for €6,400. \ Alfie Shaw

Saturday 20 May saw the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) gather for its final sale of the spring in Roscommon Mart.

Keeping in line with all society sales this spring, home sales curtailed the numbers of bulls coming forward. However, Saturday’s sale saw 34 bulls forward out of 51 that met an 82% clearance rate while there were seven of the eight heifers entered presented for sale.

Saturday’s sale was a sweet day for Monaghan breeder Stephen Treanor and his September 2021-born bull, Clontown Sugar Daddy.

Sired by Plumtree Fantastic out of a Ronick Hawk dam going back to Wilodge Vantastic, Wilodge Tonka and Sympa, the senior champion boasted a replacement index of €129, a terminal index of €144 and was just 3% calving difficulty on cows. The double Q204X carrier sold for the highest price of the day at €6,400.

Following closely behind and selling for €6,000 was the March 2022-born bull, Buckfield Tyrone.

Patricia and Norah Moore with the second highest-priced bull of the sale, Buckfield Tyrone that sold for €6,000. \ Alfie Shaw

It was a bittersweet day for the mother and daughter duo, Norah and Patricia Moore from Westport, Co Mayo, who returned to the sales ring for the first time since the passing of their late husband and father John Moore from the Buckfield Herd who had previously scooped a range of prizes with Tyrone throughout the 2022 showing season.

Tyrone was sired by Hirohito out of a Wilodge Cerberus dam and boasted four stars on replacement and five stars on terminal.

Next up, it was the turn of the junior champion, Ballyline Timmie from the herd of Bertie Mannion from Roscommon.

The March 2022-born bull was sired by Mereside Godolphin out of a Wilodge Cerberus dam and also boasted four stars on replacement and five stars on terminal. The double F94L carrier sold for €5,600.

Trailing closely behind and selling for €5,200 was Liverpool Theo from the herd of Kevin Graham, also from Co Roscommon.

The March 2022-born bull was sired by Plumtree Fantastic out of a Haltcliffe Dancer dam and boasted €123 on replacement and €162 on terminal.

The young bull was also very easy calving at just 2.8%.

It was also a successful day for Co Clare breeder Sean Lyons of the Ruan Herd with his October 2021-born bull Ruan Santos.

The third prizewinner was sired by Liscarn Johnny out of a Procters Cavalier dam and sold for €5,000 boasting a replacement index of €129 and a terminal figure of €134.

In the heifer ring, the trade was a little bit stickier with just three out of the seven heifers forward going on to find new homes. The three heifers sold to an average price of €2,433.

The top-priced female in the sale was a third prizewinner from the herd of Des Joyce from Williamstown, Co Galway, Lisnageeragh Suise.

The double five-star heifer was sired by Lodge Hamlet out of an Ampertaine Foreman dam.