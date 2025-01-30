The National Ploughing Association published accounts for the period covering the 2023 championships which showed the organisation had administration expenses of €7.125m on a turnover of €6.147m, revealing an operating loss of almost €1m.

The association sold almost €900,000 from its investment portfolio and saw the value of the balance of its holdings rise by just over €500,000 due to a revaluation.

These additions mean the association reported an after-tax profit of €300,000 for the year ending 31 January 2024.

Despite the recent operating losses, the association’s balance sheet remains strong, with net assets close to €12m, a figure which grew in the year to January 2024 due to the after-tax profit for the 12-month period.

The period of the accounts does not cover the most recent championship, held in September 2024.

The championship for 2025 is scheduled to be held in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on 16 to 18 September.