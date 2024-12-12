A total of 244,000 people attended Ploughing 2024, which took place in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Claire Nash

The National Ploughing Championships will return to Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly in 2025, the National Ploughing Association has confirmed.

Ploughing 2025 will take place on 16, 17 and 18 September.

The event was held on the same farm in 2016, 2017 and 2018 hosted by Joe Grogan (RIP). Joe’s wife Lisa Flaherty Grogan will host the 2025 event with additional lands being made available for ploughing and parking from many neighbouring farmers.

The three-day event is set to bring millions into the local economy mainly through the hospitality industry but also utilising many local services in order to build an event that requires upwards of 700ac, the NPA said.

New attractions

The NPA said it is excited to be going back to Offaly in 2025 and managing director Anna May McHugh said “there will be many of the old favourite elements to the programme but also some new attractions in 2025”.

The announcement was made in the Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, and attended by members of the NPA executive committee, landowners, Gardaí and members of the Offaly ploughing association.

