Ornua has appointed Lindsay Brady to the position of president, Ornua Foods North America.

She will be responsible for driving ambitious growth plans for the Kerrygold brand in the United States and Latin America.

Brady has 20 years’ experience in the food and beverage sector and most recently held the role of general manager at Conagra Brands, managing a portfolio including Birds Eye.

Donal Buggy, who remains interim CEO of Ornua while we wait for the board to decide on John Jordan’s permanent replacement, said that he is pleased to welcome Brady to Ornua and that her extensive experience shaping the growth of several major household brands reflects the ambition Ornua has “have to further build the Kerrygold success story in the US market”.

Calm

The role was previously held by Iarlaith Smyth who left in November to take up the position of CEO at Henry Broch Foods.

His departure, coming at the same time as several high profile exits, including CEO John Jordan, lead to speculation of problems within the organisation.

While interim CEO Donal Buggy seems to have calmed those nerves, the organisation remains without a permanent CEO.