Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Antibiotics use falling in the UK
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Antibiotics use falling in the UK

By on
The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) recorded record low sales of antibiotics for use in livestock last year and more ambitious targets are on the way.
The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) recorded record low sales of antibiotics for use in livestock last year and more ambitious targets are on the way.

According to a new government report to be published this Friday, sales of veterinary antibiotics relative to the UK's food-producing animal population dropped by 27% between 2014 and 2016.

While there were 62mg of antibiotics sold per kg of livestock biomass in 2014, this fell to 45mg/kg last year. According to DEFRA, this surpasses the 50mg/kg target set for the industry.

"The fact we have overtaken our target two years ahead of schedule demonstrates our commitment to preventing the inappropriate use of antibiotics and shows our approach is working," said DEFRA Minister for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity, Lord Gardiner. "Now we must continue making progress and set our sights on reducing use even further."

Drug-resistant superbugs

The industry group Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) is expected to announce new targets later on Friday to reduce antibiotics use in the future.

Efforts to reduce antibiotics use in humans and animals are part of a plan to tackle anti-microbial resistance and avoid the emergence of drug-resistant superbugs.

The latest EU-wide comparison of antibiotics use is for 2014 and shows the UK to be among the most moderate users, with less than half the European average rate. The Republic of Ireland was among the top performers, with only 48mg/kg in 2014.

Read more

Government launches antimicrobial resistance plan

In pictures: first sale of antibiotic and GM feed free weanlings

More in More
Watch: Farmers Journal Scotland livestock demo
Scotland
Watch: Farmers Journal Scotland livestock demo
By Farmers Journal on 26 October 2017
LIVE: from Thainstone Mart
Farm Profit Programme
LIVE: from Thainstone Mart
By Farmers Journal on 17 October 2017
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
News
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 25 October 2017
Member
French Mercosur move must be supported – IFA
Community
French Mercosur move must be supported – IFA
By Contributor on 20 October 2017
Member
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK
News
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
Eizomat 300kw
multi fuel biomass boiler. ...
View ad
2004 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455 C/W LOADER
2004 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455DYNO 4MANUAL FORD AND REVERSEVERY CLEAN TRA...
View ad
2009 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455 C/W LOADER
2009 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455ROSSMORE FL65 LOADERDYNO 46931 HRSELECT...
View ad
HI SPEC SUPER 14 FEEDER WAGAN
HI SPEC FEEDER WAGANWORKING CONDITIONSUPER 14YEAR 1999€1000 + ...
View ad
2007 LANDINI 165
LANDINI 1657518 HRSMANUAL FORWARD AND REVERSETYRES 40%€29000 +...
View ad

Place ad