There are a number of issues that crop up every year on suckler farms.

Mastitis is one of the problems that always occurs, especially on autumn-calving suckler farms.

This year is likely going to be a bigger problem than others.

The good weanling trade has meant that many autumn-calving suckler farmers have decided to sell their autumn-born weanlings early and capitalise on the good trade. This means that there could potentially be a lot more dry cows grazing this summer on farms around the country.

If you are planning to wean autumn-calving suckler cows to sell weanlings or reduce grass demand, be aware of the risk of summer mastitis due to current weather conditions.

Summer mastitis is normally associated with dry cows and heifers during the summer months (June to mid-September). It is caused by a combination of bacteria that work together to give rise to the condition.

If mastitis has been a problem on your farm in the past, then looking at prevention options is a must.

Flies are a big problem and can spread the disease from quarter to quarter and from animal to animal. Grazing susceptible animals in fields that are damp with high hedges or near wooded areas can increase the incidence during mild humid weather.

Symptoms

Animals often lie away from the group and will spend more time lying.

Swelling of the teat and infected quarter.

Frequent kicking as large numbers of flies gather around the teat tip causing irritation to the animal.

Once on their feet, animals can show stiffness in the back legs and are reluctant to walk.

As the symptoms progress, animals won’t eat as normal and will appear empty.

Severely affected animals could run a high temperature and there is a risk that pregnant animals may abort due to this high temperature.

The infected quarter can often eventually burst and the discharge is yellow in colour and foul smelling.

Animals could die from mastitis if left untreated.

Treatment

Vet intervention will be required to treat animals properly and increase chances of recovery.

Mild cases will be treated with antibiotics and possible use of intramammary tubes. The practicality of using intramammary tubes in suckler cows can be difficult as they aren’t as quiet as dairy cows.

More severe cases will also need a course of anti-inflammatory drugs (non-steroidal).

The use of a painkiller injection is also more common nowadays in mastitis cases.

In all cases, the affected quarter needs to by frequently stripped out to reduce toxin buildup.

An old cure was to bathe the quarter in salt and water but this needed to be completing on a regular basis which may not be practical or safe on suckler farms.

Some vets will opt to amputate the teat to allow it to drain freely.

Affected animals should be isolated from the group.

Treatment against flies should continue in affected animals to prevent further infection.

A dry cow with mastitis.

Prevention and control

Keep dry cows and replacement heifers away from areas that would be susceptible to fly infestation.

Fields that are open, dry and kept well-topped, free from nettles, etc, will reduce the habitat where flies can thrive and reduce the risk.

Some vets may recommend tubing cows at drying off and to tube susceptible pregnant heifers. Good hygiene is crucial. Teats should be swabbed pre- and post-treatment with surgical spirits. The last thing you want to do is to introduce dirt or damage the teat opening or teat canal. The practicality of tubing suckler cows and heifer is questionable unless the animal is very well restrained.

Application of Stockholm tar around the teats and udder at least once a week will help to deter flies, but it must be frequently applied to be effective.

Fly repellents can also be used in conjunction with some of the other preventative methods. These usually contain synthetic pyrethroids and will come in the form of a pour-on or in a tag (flectron) that is put into the animal’s ear. The frequency with which the pour-on is used will depend on the product used but most pour-on products will give at least four weeks’ cover.

Some farmers find good success using garlic licks, but the animals need to have access to the licks for a while before the high-risk summer period begins.

