Heifers were the highlight of the trade at last Saturday’s Irish Angus Cattle Society’s elite show and sale of bulls and heifers in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Coneyisland Uptown Girl

All eyes were on the day’s senior champion, Coneyisland Uptown Girl. This heifer had a very successful show season behind her, picking up Angus championships in Athlone, Arva, Longford, Castelrea and Glenamaddy.

She was also the overall reserve champion in Tullamore, reserve female champion in Strokestown and the Black Queen in Iver show in Piltown.

She was by the Bo Sires bull Drumcrow Savoy, going back to a Bohey Jasper cow, and scanned herself in calf to Loghlynn Hum Dinger. She was eventually knocked down by auctioneer Francis McGowan for €10,200.

Mough Verbena

Following close behind this, was the day’s reserve senior champion female from Balinamore man, Brian McWeeney.

Mough Verbena, a March 2022-born daughter of the NCBC sire HW Farghal went back to a Steil Knockranny-bred cow. She was knocked down at €9,600.

Loughglass Venus

The big money didn’t stop there, with Noel and Lisa Dowd next in line with their February 2022-born heifer, Loughglass Venus. Another daughter of the Dovea Genetics Keirsbeath Karma S539 going back to a Newpark Hugo-bred dam.

She sold for €9,400. First-time exhibitor James Kelly from Co Clare took home €7,700 for his February 2022-born daughter of Keirsbeath Karma S539.

Drumcarbin Vierra

Taking the day’s junior reserve championship was Cavan breeder, Shane McKiernan, with his bull Drumcarbin Vierra.

The August 2022-born son of Loughlynn Hum Dinger also came to Carrick with an Aldi championship under his belt, having been tapped out reserve champion in Iverk Show in Piltown during the summer. He sold for the day’s top male price of €8,400.

Clooncarne William 2

The second highest priced bull was Thomas Mulligan’s young January 2023-born Clooncarne William 2, sired by Drumcrow Reeko, going back to a Rawburn Boss Hogg cow. He sold for €6,600.

Coolrain Victory

The day’s senior champion came from the herd of Nigel Peavoy from Coolrain in Co Laois.

Coolrain Victory, an April 2022-born Coolrain Patriarch son, sold for €5,100.

Reserve senior champion

The reserve senior champion came from the herd of local man Benny Mulrennan with his June 2022-born son of Lisanean Tom out of a Rosemead Karona-bred cow. He sold for €4,800.