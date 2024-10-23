Clover paddocks should be the final ones grazed to prevent clover being smothered out of the sward.

Grazing has been a world apart compared to the same times last year, with nearly all farmers reporting minimal to no damage to paddocks.

Obviously, those operating on heavy ground might have a different story to tell, but even at this they would agree that the back end of grazing was two to three weeks longer this year than last.

By now, paddocks around the yard that will be your go to paddocks for early grazing should be grazed off and back growing.

These close by, sheltered, dry paddocks make life so much easier come spring time.

Should ground conditions prove tricky, cattle can be ran in to the shed by night with relative ease, or if a calf gets a chill outdoors it is easier to spot them and easier to draft them back indoors for treatment.

Next up on the list are clover paddocks. These should be some of the last paddocks closed off, as we want light to get to the base of the plant.

A cover of grass on these over the winter will smother out the clover plant.

Covers are rapidly depleting on some farms, so it’s important to know when to pull the plug on grazing.

Generally speaking, farm cover should not dip below 550-600kg DM/ha, meaning your heaviest paddocks should have a cover of 1,100-1,200kg DM/ha.

If your farm grows a lot of grass over the winter, or early turn out is usually a challenge, there may be some merit in grazing slightly below this.

Farmers

Peter Doyle – Derrypatrick Herd, Co Meath

Cows were housed this week as part of our methane trials, but ground was good enough to leave them out.

Weanlings are getting 1kg concentrates/head at grass, with steers averaging 340kg and heifers 320kg, with liveweight gains of 1.3 and 1.15kg/day respectively. We have enough grass to keep them outdoors until late November if conditions allow.

We have closed 55% of the farm. We have been prioritising grazing paddocks close to the yard with shelter to have grass in these for cows post calving in spring.

Paddocks over sown with clover are now being grazed to allow light to the base. Our red clover swards have been grazed off to 6cm, with bloat oil added to water troughs as a precaution.

System Suckler to beef

Soil Type Free draining

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 744

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 29

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 18

William Treacy – Hackballscross, Co Louth

Bar the finishing heifers and autumn 2023-born bulls, all stock are still at grass, which is a world away from this time last year. Ground conditions are very good, though they got a wee bit sticky last week with rain.

We have managed to wean all cows outdoors with minimal damage to paddocks, with just 12 cows left to wean.

Calves had been coughing a little with some getting dirty, so I dosed with a levacide which seems to have cleared this up. The autumn calvers are ticking away nicely, with the bull having been turned out with these this week.

The finishing heifers and bulls indoors are pushing on well, with bulls now built up to 7kg. These were also dosed with a levacide and a pour on for lice.

System Suckler to beef

Soil Type Free draining

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 844

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 37

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 47

Shaun Diver – Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly

Cattle housing has started, with bull weanlings housed and weaned last week. The plan was to return some cows to grass, but with diminishing supplies and an increasing demand from the sheep flock over the mating season, the decision was made to hold these cows indoors.

Seventeen cull cows are housed on slats and are being built up on a high-maize ration, with 6kg/head being offered daily, along with 73% DMD silage at present, with some lighter culls at grass receiving meal.

Mating has begun in the sheep flock, with 190 mature ewes joined with rams last week, with a targeted lambing start date of 10 March 2025. Ewes are in good condition, with flushing commencing three weeks pre-mating.

System Suckler to beef

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 780

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 28

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 29