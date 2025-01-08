The beef trade is off to a great start in 2025, with quotes increasing 5-10c/kg on pre-Christmas prices. Bullocks are moving at €5.55-€5.60/kg, with a top price of €5.85/kg base price for in-spec heifers this week.

Flat prices for Aberdeen Angus heifers have also moved to over the €6.10/kg mark, with more on offer for bigger numbers. Factories are struggling for supplies and mart closures this week due to weather conditions are compounding the problem.

Prices across the water have also taken a big lift, with beef quotes in Scotland breaking the 575p/kg (€7/kg) barrier on the back of big post-Christmas demand and empty beef chills across the UK.

Bord Bia estimates a 60,000 to 70,000 head drop in cattle numbers being killed this year, which will help the trade.