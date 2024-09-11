Beef quotes have remained the same as last week, with quotes unchanged across the country.

Bullocks are working off a base price of €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg, while heifers are coming in at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.

More is available to regular suppliers and those with numbers.

Factory agents are more willing to look at add-ons such as increasing a breed bonus rather than increase base quotes.

Numbers are steady, but agents are still very anxious for stock, with some throwing in deals on haulage to get cattle over the line.

Factory agents also continue to light up marts around the country, paying over €3/kg for forward store and finished cattle for either direct slaughter or further feeding.

Factories have anticipated a lull in supplies later this autumn and have begun filling up feedlots to have finished cattle coming out when they need them in the run-up to Christmas.

The Certified Irish Angus group has announced an autumn bonus for Aberdeen Angus cattle slaughtered between 7 October and 15 November.

The bonus available during this six-week period will increase to 30c/kg. Cattle need to be booked with the group or an ABP or Kepak factory by 20 September.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.65/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on the part of the country you are in.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls. R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.

Last week’s kill took another jump, with an extra 2,658 cattle killed last week, bringing last week’s kill up to 37,539, one of the highest weekly kills of the year and the highest since the end of February 2024.

It’s the highest kill of bullocks so far in 2024, with 17,330 killed last week, up over 1,000 head on the previous week.

Irish Farmers’ Association national livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said: “EU young bull prices continue to strengthen and when combined with the UK price, the Bord Bia prime export benchmark price has opened a gap of 12c/kg with the prime Irish composite price.

“Volumes of beef exported to the UK have increased by 16% to date and their prices alone are over 80c/kg above our price, clearly highlighting the demand for beef in these key export destinations.”

Across the water, prices continue to improve, with the average British bullock price rising by 2.6p/kg last week.

That brings the average price of an R4L bullock to 499p/kg (€6.27/kg incl VAT). AHDB, the English meat marketing body, is reporting that there has been increased demand of late for roast and steak cuts.

Beef demand has also reportedly seen boosts due to the bank holiday from both retail and food service. Cows have also been in high demand on the back of a strong food service trade.

NI Comment

Factory quotes are unchanged on 476p/kg (€5.90/kg inc VAT) with deals on steers and heifers running 15p to 20p/kg above base at 490p to 496p/kg (€6.07 to €6.15/kg).

Higher prices of 500p/kg (€6.20/kg) and above are available to bigger finishers.

Cows are still a strong trade, with 390p to 400p/kg (€4.83 to €4.96/kg) available on suckler types.