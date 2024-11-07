There was a full clearance of cattle at Dingle Mart's annual fat stock show and sale last weekend.

The annual fatstock show and sale took place in Dingle Mart on Saturday last and there was no shortage of competition, with extra numbers entered this year.

When cattle over 900kg are averaging €3.32/kg, you know it’s a good sale.

There was a similar average for those over 800kg, while it eased slightly as more traditional beef breed stock and cows featured at lower weights.

Most of the suckler-bred heavy stores sold from €3.20/kg up to €3.65/kg, with a number of choice lots skirting €4/kg.

Overall champion went to Colm O’Connor from Ballinaboula for his February 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock. Weighing 714kg, it went on to sell for €2,770 (€3.88/kg).

Reserve champion went to Ballydavid’s Eoin O’Muircheartaigh for his January 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer that weighed 910kg and sold for €3,260 (€3.58/kg).

Speaking after the sale, a content mart manager Neilus McAuliffe said: “Last Saturday was a fantastic success - every beast was making a premium price. There was a super trade and I think it’s going to continue for the foreseeable future.

“It was mainly factory buyers and feedlots buying and we had one agent who bought over 70 cattle across cows, bullocks and heifers.”

Among the buyers, there were three exporters bidding between ringside and online and a number of heavy cattle were purchased by a Northern Irish buyer as well.

“This is certainly one of the better years I can remember since I’m managing marts,” said Neilus. “Cattle are making exorbitant prices and [it] looks like it’s going to continue. Exporters are very busy, with big demand from Europe for beef and we’ve never seen more categories of cattle being shipped.

“There were some coloured bullocks going for the continent from this sale and there’s great demand for Angus bullocks from Europe.”

The west Kerry mart has experienced a great trade for weanlings, whether they originated from suckler or dairy backgrounds.

McAuliffe said: “This autumn has been exceptional. For suckler weanlings then, it’s about €3/kg for heifers and you could say about €200/head more for bulls around 300kg to 350kg.

“Heavier bulls have been selling for around €3.20/kg, so 500kg bulls are making around €1,600.

“For runners, beef breed bucket-fed calves are all making €3/kg and better.

“That’s been the general run for them this year. Friesians then are usually making around €2.10/kg to €2.15/kg.”

In pictures

This February 2023-born Limousin-cross bullock was supreme champion of the show and sale. He weighed 714kg and sold for €2,770 (€3.88/kg).

This January 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer was resreve champion and weighed 910kg and sold for €3,260 (€3.58/kg).

These February 2022-born Hereford-cross bullocks weighed 740kg and sold for €2,060 (€2.87/kg).

This October 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighed 718kg and sold for €2,060 (€2.87/kg).

These February 2022-born Charolais-cross bullocks weighed 942kg and sold for €2,720 (€2.89/kg).

This March 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 902kg and sold for €3,140 (€3.45/kg).

This August 2020-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 820kg and sold for €2,550 (€3.11/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 846kg and sold for €2,800 (€3.31/kg).

This January 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 576kg and sold for €2,100 (€3.65/kg).

This January 2023-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 592kg and sold for €2,330 (€3.94/kg).

This February 2023-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 564kg and sold for €1,650 (€2.93/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 820kg and sold for €2,780 (€3.39/kg).

This December 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighed 808kg and sold for €2,660 (€3.29/kg).

This January 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 576kg and sold for €2,100 (€3.65/kg).

This February 2022-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 794kg and sold for €2,330 (€2.94/kg).

These February 2022-born Charolais-cross bullocks weighed 865kg and sold for €2,600 (€3.01/kg).

This February 2022-born Angus-cross bullock weighed 764kg and sold for €1,870 (42.45/kg).

Colm O'Connor, Ballinaboula, owner of the champion animal at Dingle Mart's annual fatstock show and sale, with his children, Ciara, Shane and Katie receiving their prize from sponsor Tommy Griffin. Also included are judges, Tomas Callaghan and Eoin Sullivan, mart secretary, Padraig Ferriter and manager, Neilus McAuliffe.