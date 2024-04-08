The number of Angus and Hereford calves in Bandon Mart has increased over the last number of weeks.

After a busy few weeks, calf numbers slackened in Bandon Mart this week, with 1,539 calves on offer at the west Cork venue.

This is a drop of around 300 compared with last week and is about 150 fewer calves than the same sale in 2023.

A blustery weekend was followed by heavy rain as the sale proceeded on Monday and trade was brisk, with farmer buyers very keen for calves over 70kg.

Yet again, the old reliable of Angus and Hereford made up the bulk of what was on offer and while there was a big gulf between the top and bottom prices for them, the bulk sold well.

Top prices

Angus- and Hereford-cross calves over this weight and from Friesian dams were mostly selling for between €200 and €300, with a share at the top end breaking the €300 mark.

One of the top prices went to a pedigree non-registered Hereford heifer that sold for €400.

The middle range of calves made from €80 to €200, while, at the lower prices, a share of these breeds were available at under €20, albeit at far smaller numbers than some March sales.

In the more extreme cases, there was €2 and €5 paid on some calves, including those over seven weeks of age.

Stronger calves

As the spring has gone on, farmers have appeared more willing to pay for stronger calves regardless of breed and this was noticeable, with a few more traditional beef breeds making over €240 when compared with earlier sales.

Belgian Blues were the top sellers when it came to continentals, with over €400 paid on a number of those over or around 80kg. A top of €475 was paid for them this week. A share of other continental breeds at similar weights exceeded €300.

Friesian bull calf numbers have slipped back as the spring went on and a top price of €170 was paid for a group of five-week-old calves weighing 76kg. The bulk of shipping calves made anywhere from €20 to €80.

In pictures

This five-week-old Wagyu-cross bull calf with a CBV of €28 weighed 73kg and sold for €120.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 76kg and sold for €170.

This six-week-old Aubrac-cross calf with a CBV of €155 weighed 92kg and sold for €345.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 79kg and sold for €415.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 93kg and sold for €475.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €47 to €121 weighed 58kg and sold for €65.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf with a CBV of €62 weighed 45kg and sold for €5.

This five-week-old Aubrac-cross bull calf with a CBV of €117 weighed 62kg and sold for €80.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf with a CBV of €10 weighed 54kg and sold for €2.

These one-month-old Speckle Park-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging between €19 and €35 weighed 67kg and sold for €190.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €102 weighed 61kg and sold for €120.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs of €23 and €90 weighed 60kg and sold for €60.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €14 to €68 weighed 58kg and sold for €18.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €160.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 59kg and sold for €40.

These six-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 46kg and sold for €30.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 77kg and sold for €290.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €20.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €20.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 57kg and sold for €5.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €68 to €83 weighed 60kg and sold for €90.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 68kg and sold for €215.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 71kg and sold for €105.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €60 to €86 weighed 76kg and sold for €270.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 84kg and sold for €300.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 84kg and sold for €265.

These one-monthj-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 82kg and sold for €295.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers with CBVs ranging from €91 to €104 weighed 71kg and sold for €215.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf with a CBV of -€50 weighed 50kg and sold for €5.