This May 2023-born Charolais bull weighed 425kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.41/kg).

Kingscourt Mart had a smaller show of weanlings than usual last Saturday.

All marts across the country are reporting smaller sales compared with the same time last year, with farmers holding out for better weather and the grass buyer.

Trade was steady, with best demand for weanling bulls, with a number of big feeders in attendance.

Live exporters are also active in the northeast, with plainer bulls in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket being snapped up for export jobs.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “Numbers were smaller than expected last Saturday.

“We had the customers and probably hadn’t enough stock for some of them.

“Trade has been very steady, with a few grass buyers starting to pop out in the last week buying for anticipated turnout in the next fortnight or so.

“We have plenty of grass buyers from Meath who will be anticipating getting stock to grass next week.

“Once ground dries, we would expect a high demand for cattle and an increase in numbers coming out for sale.”

Kingscourt Mart holds its general cattle sales on Thursdays, with its suckler and weanling sales taking place every Saturday. Sheep are sold on Monday evenings.

In pictures

This April 2023-born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 330kg and sold for €1,270 (€3.85/kg).

This May 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 345kg and sold for €1,190 (€3.45/kg).

This May 2023-born Limousin heifer weanling weighed 330kg and sold for €1,080 (€3.27/kg).

This April 2023-born Limousin heifer weanling weighed 290kg and sold for €980 (€3.38/kg).