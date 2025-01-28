This February 2011-born Belgian Blue-cross cow weighed 795kg and sold for €2,600 (€3.27/kg).

The dry cow trade was red hot in Gortatlea Mart on Thursday last for the Co Kerry mart’s 10th anniversary sale.

There were 570 cows on offer and it’s no surprise — given where prices are — that there was a 100% clearance rate.

The balance of supply and demand is firmly in the farmer’s favour at the moment and this was extremely noticeable when it came to well-fleshed cows of all breeds.

Some of the prices paid on a €/kg level are what we’ve become used to at high-level weanling sales, so it’s worth reiterating that the following prices were paid for dry cows.

The average prices paid for Belgian Blue, Charolais and Limousin cows weighing over 700kg were €3.49/kg, €3.52/kg and €3.62/kg respectively.

This August 2015-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 780kg and sold for €2,550 (€3.27/kg).

Up to €4/kg was paid for a five-year-old Parthenaise-cross cow. She weighed 715kg and sold for €2,860.

Forward suckler cows were freely making over €3/kg and — depending on condition levels and age — store beef-breed cows weren’t too far off that level either.

Heavy cows were a great trade regardless of breed and the highlight reel of prices wasn’t confined to suckler stock.

A number of Friesians broke the €3/kg mark with anywhere from €2.80/kg to €3.07/kg paid out on well-fleshed dairy cows.

This January 2020-born Friesian cow weighed 868kg and sold for €2,660 (€3.06/kg).

Average prices for Friesians varied from €2.26/kg to €2.46/kg for cows under 800kg and the demand for heavier cows was reflected in average prices for heavier Freisians of €2.77/kg.

This February 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 810kg and sold for €2,120 (€2.62/kg).

Speaking after the sale marking 10 years since he took charge of the mart, manager Maurice Brosnan said: “There were some excellent prices, forward heavy Friesians were making €2.50/kg to €3/kg and store ones were even making around €2.30/kg to €2.40/kg.

“Coloured cows then were making €3.40/kg to €4/kg.

“The likes of these prices have been a long time coming and anyone that stuck at it is being rewarded at the moment Feedlot buyers are matching factory buyers and that’s driving it on,” he said.

“We had one farmer who averaged €3.54/kg for his load of cows and I don’t think trade will be getting any worse for a while.

“Demand has gone up extremely high and numbers are slightly back so there could be a bit more in it yet.

“We had buyers from all four provinces and there were four Northern buyers who were active. That’s seeing the North and south market colliding and it’s lighting up the prices for forward cattle especially.”

Other lots

This March 2021-born Simmental-cross cow weighed 745kg and sold for €2,260 (€3.03/kg).

This March 2014-born Friesian cow weighed 720kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.42/kg).

This October 2019-born Hereford-cross cow weighed 720kg and sold for €2,060 (€2.86/kg).

This April 2015-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 725kg and sold for €2,000 (€2.76/kg).

This February 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,300 (€2.63/kg).