With an average weight of 483kg, this batch of five Hereford-cross heifers born from 25/02/23 to 05/05/23 sold for €1,500 (€3.21/kg).

A significant percentage of the sale entry in Templemore Mart, Co Tipperary, on Thursday last comprised Angus-cross and Hereford-cross cattle.

Manager Joe Bergin reported on a particularly sharp trade for any slaughter-fit Angus-cross and Hereford-crosses or cattle suitable for a short finishing period.

The general run of prices for such types weighing from 450kg to 580kg ranged from €3.10/kg to €3.30/kg, with a selection of top-quality lots climbing to €3.40/kg on occasion.

Plainer-quality or lighter cattle, some of which exhibited poor weight for age still sold briskly, with the trade for all categories of stock lifted by the buoyant trade for finished animals.

Prices for these types ranged from €2.90/kg to €3.10/kg in the main with a few lots back to €2.80/kg.

Firm trade

Friesian bullocks also met a firm trade, selling on average from €2.50/kg to €2.75/kg, with a handful of lots of well-fleshed and better-conformed animals selling to €2.90/kg.

There appears to be demand building for cattle for grass-based systems, with some buyers active for light stores at an earlier stage of the year.

There was a small entry of cows, which were mainly Friesian and Friesian-crosses. Prices were heavily influenced by weight, condition and conformation.

The best-quality cows sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg, with cows with a lower cover of flesh back to €1.80/kg.

In pictures

This good-quality Friesian cow weighing 705kg and born 22/02/20 sold for €1,590 (€2.26/kg).

Six Friesian and Friesian-cross bullocks born from 28/01/23 to 05/03/23 and averaging 623kg sold for €1,780 (€2.90/kg).

Four Hereford cross bullocks born from 16/07/23 to 15/08/23 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,020 (€3.04/kg).

Born from 17/02/23 to 04/03/23, this batch of four Hereford-cross heifers weighing 414kg on average sold for €1,220 (€2.95/kg).

Weighing 610kg, this quality Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born 03/02/23 sold for €2,000 (€3.28/kg).

Born on 05/08/19, his Hereford-cross cow weighing 595kg sold for €1,480 (€2.49/kg).

These four young Friesian-cross cows born from 04/02/22 to 20/02/22 and averaging 630kg sold for €1,580 (€2.51/kg).

With an average weight of 513kg, this pair of Friesian bullocks born 14/02/23 and 04/03/23 sold for €1,460 (€2.85/kg).

With an average weight of 370kg, this pair of Simmental-cross heifers born 06/04/23 nd 15/04/23 sold for €1,090 (€2.95/kg).

This pair of 495kg Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born on 18/01/23 and 28/01/23 sold for €1,540 (€3.11/kg).

This pair of Shorthorn-cross heifers weighing 450kg and born 02/04/23 sold for €1,270 (€2.82/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born 23/01/23 and weighing 590kg sold for €1,990 (€3.37/kg).

This aged Limousin-cross heifer weighing 460kg and born 04/03/2022 sold for €1,300 (€2.83/kg).