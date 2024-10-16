Concubhar Lyne, Knightstown, Valentia owner of the champion bull at Iveragh co-operative Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale with mart chairman Nially O'Shea and sponsor Darren Casey from Killarney Credit Union.

There was almost 350 cattle on offer at Iveragh Co-operative Mart’s spring-born weanling show and sale on Tuesday.

Farmer buyers were extremely active, with a pair of exporters chasing well-muscled stock also.

There was close to a two-thirds/one-third split between bulls and heifer weanlings on offer and demand remained strong throughout the sale.

The main run of quality bulls weighing from 300kg to 350kg were making from €3.40/kg to €3.60/kg, with a small number at the lower end of the weight scale edging towards €3.80/kg and further in a handful of cases.

A smaller number of plainer animals were making under €3/kg. Joining them and hovering around the €3/kg mark were heavier bulls, with the premium that was there for those animals in July not present this week.

Heifers

For heifers, the best were making from €3/kg to €3.20/kg, with plainer heifers back around €2.70/kg to €2.80/kg.

“The worrying thing is the reduction in suckler cow numbers nationally and it looks like a trend that seems to be continuing,” according to mart manager Mike Kissane.

“Something needs to be done to stem the tide of the exodus from suckler farming or rural Ireland will suffer as a result.

“We’re seeing it here over the last 12 months - suckler cows are being sold dry and aren’t being replaced and that’s a major concern.”

He felt that should ring alarm bells beyond Kerry.

“Schemes need to be simplified going forward and not complex to see can we retain people already in it.

“The star rating and the Bord Bia mandatory measure are off putting for a lot of farmers they need to be reconsidered and simplified in future.

“The Beef Welfare Schemes should be open-ended in terms of numbers, because I feel every farmer that’s producing a calf regardless of the size should be entitled to the scheme because they’re treating their calves the same.”

In pictures

This February 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 315kg and sold for €1,090 (€3.46/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 375kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.20/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 385kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.12/kg).

These March 2024-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 320kg and sold for €1,080 (€3.38/kg).

This March 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.43/kg).

This May 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 280kg and sold for €1,030 (€3.68/kg).

These March 2024-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 332kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.61/kg).

These March 2024-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 323kg and sold for €1,160 (€3.59/kg).

This January 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 385kg and sold for €1,350 (€3.51/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 335kg and sold for €1,170 (€3.49/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 375kg and sold for €1,260 (€3.36/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 300kg and sold for €1,020 (€3.40/kg).

This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 345kg and sold for €1,040 (€3.01/kg).

This March 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.43/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 285kg and sold for €1,000 (€3.57/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 365kg and sold for €1,180 (€3.13/kg).

This May 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 290kg and sold for €940 (€3.24/kg).

Concubhar Lyne, Knightstown, Valentia, owner of the champion bull at Iveragh co-operative Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale with mart chairman Nially O'Shea and sponsor Darren Casey from Killarney Credit Union.

John Fenton, Spunkane, Waterville, owner of the best pen of bulls at Iveragh co-operative Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale with mart chairman Nially O'Shea and sponsor Darren Casey from Killarney Credit Union.

Niall Lyons, Keeloe, Cahersiveen, owner of the best pen of heifers at Iveragh co-operative Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale with mart chairman Nially O'Shea and sponsor Darren Casey from Killarney Credit Union.