This May 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 410kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.93/kg).

July is generally a quiet month in terms of mart sales, but 2024 is panning out a little differently.

Lower grass supplies, especially in the south of the country, has meant some farmers selling stores have chosen to offload a little earlier than normal.

The relatively good price of lighter stores and weanlings has also seen some farmers take the money now as opposed to wait and run the risk of the trade coming back in the autumn when numbers start to appear again.

At Carnew Mart, in the bullock ring, the trade was very similar to the previous week, with top-quality store bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket coming in at €3.03/kg.

Average bullocks in the same weight bracket came in at €2.61/kg.

Slaughter-fit bullocks weighing over 600kg were a very solid trade, with top-quality bullocks coming in at an average of €3.07/kg.

Some very big prices were paid for heavy bullocks, including €2,100 being paid for a 24-month-old Limousin bullock weighing 672kg.

In the heifer ring, it was a similar story, with heavy heifers being the highlight of the trade.

Top-quality heifers weighing over 600kg came in at €3/kg this week, up 11c/kg on the previous week’s trading.

Top-quality heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket came in at €2.81/kg this week.

Angus heifers were also in demand, with a number of Angus heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket coming in at €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg this week.

Dry cows were a similar trade to last week, with the top third of cows actually up 4c/kg to €2.37/kg.

Well-fleshed suckler cows weighing 700kg to 800kg were hitting as high as €2.80/kg in Saturday’s sale.

Poorer-quality dairy cows lacking flesh were back at €1.20/kg to €1.30/kg, while better-quality store cows came in around the €2/kg mark this week.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager David Quinn said: “We had a solid demand on Saturday for all types, with a number of feeders in action looking for forward stores.

“Slaughter-fit cattle also met a very good trade, with no change on last week.

“Lighter stores which were an easier trade in recent weeks were actually improved on Saturday.

“We are expecting big demand for weanlings, with a number of exporters already enquiring as to when the first of the weanlings will come out.”

In pictures

This October 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 514kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.88/kg).

This October 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 468kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.82/kg).

This May 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 440kg and sold for €1,160 (€2.63/kg).

This May 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 408kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.92/kg).

This June 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 452kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.78/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 534kg and sold for €1,620 (€3.03/kg).

This April 2022-born Simmental heifer weighed 616kg and sold for €1,730 (€2.81/kg).

This May 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 614kg and sold for €1,840 (€3/kg).

These two March 2022-born Belgian Blue heifers weighed 532kg and sold for €1,420/head (€2.67/kg).

These three February 2022-born Limousin heifers weighed 527kg and sold for €1,590 (€3.01/kg).