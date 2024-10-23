This Belgian Blue-cross heifer calving in November to sexed female LM8625 sold for €4,450.

A packed ringside failed to compete with online bidding at Tuam Mart on Monday night last for Norman Connolly’s in-calf heifer sale, with auctioneer Pat Burke looking at the screen as much as the crowd.

Just shy of 80 heifers went under his hammer, having been handpicked by Norman the year previous, with various winners of shows, fatstock competitions and maiden heifer sales having been sourced.

Limousin and Belgian Blue dominated in numbers, with a small amount of Charolais-cross also in the mix.

Heifers were served to a range of easy calving AI Limousin sires, with sexed female semen used on some, as well as the proven stock bull Templequinn Rover.

Heifers sold from €2,700 up to €6,600. One heifer sold above €6,000, with four selling between €5,000 and €6,000 and a further 18 selling between €4,000 and €5,000.

The majority of heifers (43) sold between €3,000 and €4,000, with most in this bracket selling above €3,500, while 14 heifers sold between €2,700 and €3,000.

After the sale, Norman noted: “It’s great to see repeat buyers each year here and to hear reports back on how well heifers are doing for farmers. We hope this year’s batch are as lucky for purchasers.”

In pictures

This Limousin heifer calving in November to LM7416 sold for €3,400.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer calving in February to the stock bull sold for €3,900.

This Limousin-cross heifer calving in December to sexed female LM4184 sold for €4,000.

This Limousin-cross heifer calving in December to LM5205 sold for €4,450.

This Limousin-cross heifer calving in November to sexed female LM8625 sold for €4,250.

This Charolais-cross heifer calving in April to the stock bull sold for €2,950.