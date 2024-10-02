Dunbullogue Dana 941, born in March 2023, she sold for €1,470.

Macroom Mart was the venue for the second annual southwest Shorthorn breeders sale on Saturday last.

Following on from last year’s inaugural event, there were 40 pedigree registered Shorthorn cattle on offer. Most were heifers that were either in-calf or maidens, with a small selection of bulls also listed.

Highest price of €1,960 went to an in-calf heifer, Castlecove Lilly, bred by Eileen McGillicuddy, Killarney, Co Kerry.

The top price paid for a bull was €1,750 to Co Clare breeder Yvonne Conway for her September 2023-born bull Clonina Ranaghan.

Weanling heifers were in great demand, with an average price of €965. A number of young heifers sold for in excess of €1,000.

Prospective buyers were willing to pay a premium for animals that were halter trained, possibly having an eye on showing in future. Price-topper for these was Currowside Rose, a February 2024-born heifer that made €1,300.

There was also a commercial section for weanlings and prices for these ranged from €2.65/kg to €3/kg.

Speaking afterwards Irish Shorthorn Society PRO Aine O’Donovan Nicholson said: “We were delighted with the turnout and the support and we had close to a full clearance. It’s something to build on for next year and we’re grateful for everyone’s support.”

In pictures

Clyda Jupiter, this March 2023-born heifer sold for €1,240.

Castlehaven Grayling63TH, born in March 2024, she sold for €960.

Clyda Jenny, born in March 2024, she sold for €990.

Dunbullogue Dympna 947, born in March 2023, she sold for €1,310.

Castlecove Lilly, born in August 2022, this in-calf heifer sold for €1,960.