This April 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 370kg and sold for €1,250 (€3.38/kg).

Donegal Town Mart had over 400 weanlings through the ring at last Friday’s special spring weanling show and sale.

The trade was described as very brisk, with a number of live exporters and farmer buyers in attendance.

A lot of weanlings in the west are traded in the autumn time and the 2023 autumn trade meant that a lot of weanlings were shifted when prices were good.

Top call went to a super April 2023-born Limousin heifer weanling weighing 432kg and selling for €4,000 (€9.26/kg).

An April 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 410kg sold for €2,500 (€6.10/kg).

Good-quality Charolais and Limousin weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket made from €3.30/kg to €3.70/kg, with a few exceptional heifers crossing the €4/kg barrier.

Heavy cattle

Heavy cattle were also in demand, with a number of heifers over 600kg hitting €3.20/kg and over it.

An April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighing 640kg sold for €2,130 (€3.33/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Eimear McGuinness said: “We had a really top quality yard of weanlings last Friday, which were a credit to the local farmers that produced them and it’s great to see them getting rewarded with good prices.”

This May 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 320kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.75/kg).

This March 2023 born Limousin heifer weighed 382kg and sold for €1,380 (€3.61/kg).