It is important to note that the processor operates its own pricing grid and does not operate as per the Quality Payment System.

Good Herdsman has released their pricing schedule for organic beef for the period of January to March 2024.

The base price starts at €5.80/kg in week one and rises to €6.00/kg for the final week.

It is important to note that the processor operates its own pricing grid and does not operate as per the Quality Payment System.

The base price listed in Table 3 includes the quality assurance bonus, while the grid payment is detailed in Table 1.

This is relevant for cattle aged less than 36 months of age with no differentiation in the base price for cattle aged over or under 30 months of age.

As can be seen in Table 2, the base price is payable on carcases ranging from 250kg to 449kg. Deductions for cattle outside the weight ranges listed are negotiable at the point of slaughter.