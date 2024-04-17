Sheep can be dipped in organic farming as long as a non-organophoshate based product is used.

Farmers in the middle of converting to organic farming or fully certified will be able to draw down maximum payments in the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.

There were concerns from some farmers that the Category B options – namely clostridial vaccination of ewes and plunge dipping to control external parasites, would not align with the aim of organic production.

While the overarching aim in organic production is to limit the use of veterinary medicines they can be used where there are any concerns over animal welfare and the farm’s vet recommends their use.

It is worth noting that the use of organophosphate-based dip is strictly prohibited, regardless of what is advised by your veterinary practitioner.

Therefore the only option when it comes to selecting dipping products is to use a non-organophosphate based dip. The only such dip on the market is Cyperguard.

Animal health plans

Organic certification bodies advise that animal health plans must be revised if necessary where external parasite control does not feature and the plan is now to undertake plunge dipping.

It is also advised that where a contractor with a mobile plunge dipping service is being used the invoice must clearly state the type of dip being used.

Dipping equipment must also be washed thoroughly to ensure there are no traces of any organophosphate dip. Withdrawal periods must be at least doubled in organic production so it is worth taking this in to account also when deciding which action to select.

Vaccine use

The use of vaccines is permitted in organic production but again this must be part of the farm’s animal health plan. Your veterinary practitioner must be in a position to state that sheep in your flock are at risk of succumbing to disease if they are not vaccinated.

As is the case with all vaccines or veterinary medicines, detailed records should be maintained with product invoices presented in the case of an inspection.

Applying for the new scheme

The application portal for the new National Sheep Welfare Scheme opened last week on 8 April. The following is a step-by-step guide to facilitate a straightforward application.

Once logged on to your agfood.ie portal, select the first heading ‘Agschemes – Applications for payment’. This will bring you to a home screen, allowing the application process to begin.