Weighing 345kg, this good-quality Charolais-cross bull born sold for €1,410 (€4.09/kg).

An entry of almost 150 bulls in Roscommon Mart’s fortnightly weanling sale on Tuesday met a flying trade with specialist bull beef finishers underpinning demand for heavier bulls while farmers drove the trade for lighter bulls.

This 310kg Belgian Blue-cross bull born on 18 August 2023 sold for €1,080 (€3.48/kg).

The majority of bulls weighing in excess of 400kg were Charolais crosses.

The average price was in the region of €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

This ranged from plainer-quality bulls selling from €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg to top-quality bulls selling in the main from €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg.

This top-quality Charolais-cross heifer born on 13 January 2023 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,650 (€3.17/kg).

Weighing an average of 362kg, these two Charolais-cross heifers born on 17 July 2023 and 20 July 2023 sold for €1,160 (€3.20/kg).

A handful of bulls exceeded this range selling to a top of €3.93/kg or €1,670 paid for a 425kg bull. Limousin cross bulls sold in the main from €3/kg to €3.25/kg.

Farmer buyers drove demand for bulls weighing 300kg to 400kg with Charolais-crosses again dominating entries.

The average price here was in the region of €3.40/kg to €3.50/kg with a high percentage selling from €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg and a selection of excellent quality lots to as high as €4/kg.

These two Charolais cross heifers weighing 295kg and born on 6 April 2023 and 2 August 2023 sold for €1,090 each (€3.70/kg).

Limousin-cross bulls trended 10c/kg to 15c/kg lower.

The heifer trade was also brisk for an entry of over 70 head.

Weighing 290kg, this Limousin-cross heifer born on 26 April 2023 sold for €970 (€3.35/kg).

The best-quality Charolais-cross heifers weighing 300kg to 400kg with a good frame and ideal to hit grass sold from €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg with a small selection back to €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg.

This top-quality Charollais-cross heifer weighing 420kg and born 1 March 2023 sold for €1,610 (€3.83/kg).

This top-quality Charolais-cross bull weighing 460kg and born 16 April 2024 sold for €1,500 (€3.26/kg).

Heavier heifers weighing over 400kg trended 10c/kg lower in average prices with fleshed heifers at the lower end of the price range and heifers capable of achieving quick compensatory growth at the upper end.

Weighing 395kg, this Charolais-cross bull born 8 April 2023 sold for €1,540 (€3.90/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 355kg and born 1 January 2023 sold for €1,100 (€3.10/kg).

This top-quality Charolais-cross bull weighing 350kg and born 15 May 2023 sold for €1,360 (€3.89/kg).

This white Charolais-cross bull weighing 345kg and born 8 April 2023 sold for €1,220 (€3.54/kg).