This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in December 2022 and weighing 260kg sold for €750 (€2.88/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in April 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,150 (€2.80/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in April 2023 and weighing 290kg sold for €830 (€2.86/kg).
This pair of Simmental-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 305kg sold for €780 (€2.56/kg).
This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 493kg sold for €1,340 (€2.72/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 305kg sold for €960 (€3.15/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 340kg sold for €860 (€2.53/kg).
This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2023 and weighing 335kg sold for €870 (€2.60/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in March 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €1,040 (€2.97/kg).
This pair of Charolais-cross weanling heifers born in March and April 2023 and weighing 255kg sold for €850 (€3.33/kg).
This Simmental-cross weanling bull born in April 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €830 (€2.37).
This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in June 2023 and weighing 285kg sold for €820 (€2.88/kg).
This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 495kg sold for €1,385 (€2.80/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in December 2022 and weighing 260kg sold for €750 (€2.88/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in April 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,150 (€2.80/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in April 2023 and weighing 290kg sold for €830 (€2.86/kg).
This pair of Simmental-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 305kg sold for €780 (€2.56/kg).
This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 493kg sold for €1,340 (€2.72/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 305kg sold for €960 (€3.15/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 340kg sold for €860 (€2.53/kg).
This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2023 and weighing 335kg sold for €870 (€2.60/kg).
This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in March 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €1,040 (€2.97/kg).
This pair of Charolais-cross weanling heifers born in March and April 2023 and weighing 255kg sold for €850 (€3.33/kg).
This Simmental-cross weanling bull born in April 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €830 (€2.37).
This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in June 2023 and weighing 285kg sold for €820 (€2.88/kg).
This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 495kg sold for €1,385 (€2.80/kg).
SHARING OPTIONS: