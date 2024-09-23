There was a good turnout of spring 2023-born cattle at the annual store cattle show and sale at Bandon Mart.

There was a good turnout at Bandon Mart for the west Cork sales venue's annual store cattle show and sale on Monday.

There was plenty of activity ringside as factory and feedlot buyers competed for heavy forward cattle across bullocks, cows and heifers.

Angus- and Hereford-crosses between 400kg and 550kg made up the majority of bullocks and heifers on offer.

At the upper end of trade, up to €2.74/kg was available for choice lots of Angus-crosses. The better lots of bullocks sold for between €2.50/kg and €2.70/kg.

Plainer lots of these beef-crosses could be bought at around €2.40/kg.

The best of the Friesian bullocks edged into that price bracket too, with plainer ones selling from €2.15/kg to €2.30/kg.

Continentals were scarce and a number of those from suckler backgrounds came close to and broke the €3/kg mark, with a top of €3.27/kg paid for them.

Heifer prices were similar to bullocks.

Dry cows

The dry cow trade continued its 2024 form with prices for the best Friesian cows equaling that of bullocks of the same breed.

Cows with a bit of flesh but a bit further out from finishing could be bought at around €1.70/kg to €1.80/kg.

Heavy suckler cows were scarce, but sold at the same money as Angus- and Hereford-cross young stock.

In pictures

These January 2023-born Friesian bullocks weighed 584kg and sold for €1,410 (€2.41/kg).

These January 2023-born Friesian bullocks weighed 566kg and sold for €1,290 (€2.28/kg).

These February 2023-born Angus-cross bullocks weighed 478kg and sold for €1,310 (€2.74/kg).

These February 2023-born Hereford-cross bullocks weighed 483kg and sold for €1,240 (€2.57/kg).

These March 2023-born Angus-cross bullocks weighed 537kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.68/kg).

These March 2023-born Limousin-cross bullocks weighed 535kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.27/kg).

These February 2023-born Hereford-cross bullocks weighed 461kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.58/kg).

This July 2022-born Charolais-cross bullock weighed 550kg and sold for €1,670 (€3.04/kg).

These January 2023-born Friesian bullocks weighed 502kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.23/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bullock weighed 710kg and sold for €2,100 (€2.96/kg).

This March 2023-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 480kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.40/kg).

This September 2022-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.35/kg).

This February 2012-born Simmental-cross cow weighed 895kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.87/kg).

This April 2018-born Simmental-cross cow weighed 765kg and sold for €1,960 (€2.56/kg).

This February 2020-born Hereford-cross cow weighed 945kg and sold for €2,360 (€2.50/kg).

This January 2013-born Friesian cow weighed 760kg and sold for €1,630 (€2.18/kg).

This June 2016-born Friesian cow weighed 805kg and sold for €1,900 (€2.36/kg).

Dairy crosses dominated the numbers at the store show and sale at Bandon Mart.

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 510kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.90/kg).

This March 2023-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 401kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.62/kg).

This March 2023-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 403kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.48/kg).

This March 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 447kg and sold for €1180 (€2.46/kg).