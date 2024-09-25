Some big changes are coming to the Bord Bia quality assurance schemes.

Sweeping changes are to be introduced to Bord Bia’s quality assurance schemes from 2025.

Minimum lying space for animals and submission of geotagged photographs of cattle at the time of purchase are among the new measures proposed, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

Mandatory low emission slurry spreading, minimum areas for biodiversity and the mandatory use of painkillers and anaesthetics for dehorning and castration could also form part of the updated scheme.

Sources close to the negotiations say the minimum lying area proposed could be particularly difficult to achieve on finishing farms.

Other sources within the industry say the new EU deforestation law will influence the new scheme. Beef finishers could be required to provide geotagged photos of cattle to prove they do not originate from deforested land.

At an IFA meeting in Cavan on Monday, Bord Bia’s Joe Burke said: “It’s been 10 years since we saw any changes to the scheme. Standing still and doing nothing isn’t an option.”

Bord Bia is hoping for sign-off on the new schemes by the end of 2024 with a pilot rolled out in early 2025.