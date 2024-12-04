The BSE case showed up during Department of Agriculture surveillance testing. / Donal O'Leary

Irish beef exporters can now resume shipments to South Korea after authorities there lifted a temporary ban imposed on beef from Ireland in September.

The precautionary ban came after atypical BSE was found in the carcase of a 15-year-old cow during routine Department of Agriculture testing and the carcase did not enter the food or feed chain.

The resumption of beef export access was announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Minister of State Martin Heydon on Wednesday.

The Korean market is 40 million strong and imported 500,000t of beef in 2020, the vast majority of which came from Australia.

Access

Access for Irish beef was only secured months before the temporary ban came into effect.

The Department has said that engagement is ongoing in an attempt to lift the ban on Irish beef still in place in China.

