Close to 200 animals went through the ring at last Tuesday night’s special Christmas fatstock show and sale in Clogher Mart.

The event is now firmly in the diary of Northern Ireland’s fatstock producers, with a packed ringside for the show and sale.

Top price went to a June 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 700kg that sold for £4,400 (€5,301).

While the prizewinners stole the show in terms of high prices, there was a big entry of prime finished cattle.

These were met with a good steady demand, with Primestock Meats and C and J Meats being two of the top purchasers in the sale for finished cattle.

Prices

Finished cattle made from £3.20/kg to £3.60/kg depending on weight, age, quality and level of finish.

Local butchers also created some competition for some of the top lots. Butchers have a long tradition of supporting local fatstock sales for the Christmas market.

Clogher Mart manager Robert Simpson said: “We had a great yard of cattle again this year, with super demand for all the cattle presented for the sale.

"It’s great to see these producers of top-quality stock getting rewarded for the quality they brought to the sale. I’d like to thank Arthur and Alicia Callaghan for judging the pre-sale show."

Top-priced animals

This June 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 700kg and sold for £4,400 (€5,301).

This December 2023-born Limousin heifer weighed 540kg and sold for £4,100 (€4,939).

This November 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 655kg and sold for £3,720 (€4,482).

This November 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 625kg and sold for £3,650 (€4,397).

This January 2018-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 990kg and sold for £3,500 (€4,216).

This June 2022-born Charoalis bullock weighed 875kg and sold for £3,200 (€3,855).

This February 2023 born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 645kg and sold for £3,000 (€3,614).

This October 2023 born Simmental heifer weighed 610kg and sold for £2,880 (€3,461).

This December 2022 born Limousin heifer weighed 705kg and sold for £2,880 (€3,469).

This February 2023-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 590kg and sold for £2,800 (€3,373).