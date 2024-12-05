SCEP provides support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd. \ Philip Doyle

Payments for scheme year two of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) worth €47.8m have commenced.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the announcement that will affect some 14,943 participating farmers.

This is the second year of SCEP as part of the CAP and builds on the gains delivered in recent years through the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP) by improving the genetic merit of the Irish Suckler herd.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said that he recognises the importance of these payments to the beef sector and farm families.

“Issuing these payments at the earliest opportunity remains a key priority,” he said.

Payments

SCEP is co-funded by the EU and the Department of Agriculture under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

The programme provides support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

Farmers should note that it may take up to five days to reach their accounts.

SCEP participants are reminded to submit any outstanding documentation to the Department or the ICBF as soon as possible so that any outstanding payments can be processed.