Technology villages will cover all aspects of beef farming, mixing the latest research with practical advice and demonstrations. \ Claire Nash

BEEF2024 takes place next Wednesday, 26 June, at Teagasc Grange, Dunsany, Co Meath (eircode C15 PW93) with gates opening at 9am. All beef farmers and stakeholders in the beef industry are invited to attend.

The theme of the event is ‘Securing your future’ and reflects the focus of the day on farm succession, profitability, market disturbances, reducing the environmental footprint and reducing costs for beef farms.

With this in mind, the focus of BEEF2024 will be on showcasing farming practices that increase the profitability of beef farm businesses while also improving environmental sustainability. The deployment of best practice on our demonstration farms in the Future Beef and DairyBeef 500 farms has demonstrated the role of technology and innovation on beef farms – farmer participants in these programmes will feature throughout the day and outline their development pathway.

Latest research

Latest research findings in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be presented in a series of practical and interactive technology ‘villages’. This focus on interactive engagement will extend across all facets of beef farming and will include newly arrived ‘simulators’ for cow-handling demonstrations and tractor-driving skills.

We will have a number of forums throughout the day where farmers and stakeholders in the beef industry will share their views on the current challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

We look forward to meeting you at BEEF2024 on 26 June.