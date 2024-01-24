No BVD testing supports have yet been confirmed for 2024. / David Ruffles

Farmers will be charged €2.95 for posting BVD tissue samples to labs from 1 February, as An Post is set to increase the cost of posting A4 padded envelopes by 50c.

The new €2.95 price will cover up to 10 samples packed flat, but the same cost will also apply to batches posted containing fewer than 10 samples.

This latest price hike will follow a previous 35c per envelope increase implemented in February 2023, while the equivalent cost was only €1.05 per envelope 10 years ago.

It is advised that envelopes are posted at a post office to ensure the correct fee is paid and that a return address is listed on the envelope.

Compulsory

Tissue tagging for BVD will remain compulsory in 2024, having been introduced as a legal requirement for herdowners in 2013.

In 2022, Carlow became the first county to see no BVD-positive calves born over an entire year.

The Department of Agriculture has not yet confirmed farmer supports for testing calves under the BVD programme over the coming year, Animal Health Ireland (AHI) told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Last year saw the Department paying €2/calf in BVD testing supports to farmers for up to 25 calves.