Dawn Meats has announced the signing of a €125m contract with Aldi Ireland which will allow the meat processor to invest in a €5m expansion at its Waterford plant.

The expansion will allow Dawn Meats to increase its supplies to the supermarket by 35% over the next five years, adding six product lines to its range and recruit 15 extra staff.

The deal is part of Aldi’s €400m investment in 30 new stores which it said will result in the creation of 1,000 jobs.

Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne stated that the deal is a “significant contract” for the processor.

“For over 10 years now, we have been proud to be involved with ALDI Ireland’s success story providing an increasing range of consistent quality and sustainably sourced meat products,” Browne commented.

"We look forward to continue developing, growing and innovating with ALDI, building on our long-standing successful relationship."

Irish suppliers

The contract was welcomed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who said it shows Aldi’s “continued commitment to Irish suppliers and their support for producers around the country”.

“This €125m announcement with Dawn Meats is an indication of the scale of Aldi’s commitment to the Irish beef sector and is an endorsement of the quality of beef produced by Irish farmers every day.”

Managing director of buying and services at Aldi, Colin Breslin stated that Aldi is “deeply committed” to supporting Irish suppliers.

“This year, we are marking 25 years of operations in Ireland. Our recent economic impact report revealed that since we first opened in 1999, ALDI has spent more than €10bn with Irish suppliers, demonstrating the scale of our commitment to Ireland.

“Today, we’re proud to work with more than 330 Irish suppliers and continue to provide high quality products and unbeatable value to all our customers.”

Breslin said that Dawn Meats shares the retailer’s “commitment to quality and sustainability”.

“This continued partnership ensures that our customers can enjoy the best Irish beef, sourced sustainably, and produced to the highest standards.”