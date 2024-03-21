Mart movements fell the most in Western counties tallying with a continued drop in the national suckler herd.

There were 41,293 fewer cattle movements recorded for the first two months of 2024, the latest animal identification and movement figures available from the Department of Agriculture show.

The greatest reduction occurred in farm-to-farm movements, with the 228,619 movements recorded in 2023 falling by 25,984 head, or 10.2%.

Approximately 50% of farm-to-farm movements occurred in Munster.

This is not surprising given a high percentage of farm-to-farm movements concern the movement of dairy stock, including calves.

A further 31% of movements were recorded in Leinster, along with 12% in Connacht and about 7% in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

Marts

Mart throughput followed a similar trend, albeit at a lower percentage reduction, with the 256,035 bovines traded running 15,309 head, or 5.6% lower than in 2023.

Munster again accounts for the highest level of activity, with marts there handling 47.7% of cattle traded.

This is followed by marts in Leinster with 23.6% of throughput, Connacht at 17.4% and Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan at 11.3%.

The number of cattle returning home unsold from marts also increased by 2,249 head to 11,086.

In contrast to farm-to-farm movements, throughput in marts in Connacht fell by a significant figure of 9,056 head, or 16.9%.

Suckler births

It is clear that the knock-on consequences of a fall in suckler births is starting to bite numbers in the west.

Animal numbers traded in marts in Munster were 6,099 head, or 4.8% lower, while Leinster was steady at 789 head, or 1.3% lower.

Activity in marts in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan bucked the trend, rising by 635 head, or 2.3%.