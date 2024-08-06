Mart managers believe the weanling trade will be back, but demand will be high.

Live exporters will help drive the autumn weanling trade this year along with tighter cattle numbers, mart managers have indicated.

Terry McGovern, manager of Dowra Mart in Co Cavan, told the Irish Farmers Journal that he believes there will be a good autumn weanling trade due to fewer numbers.

“The suckler numbers are falling fast and this is decreasing the number of weanlings.

Terry McGovern.

“There will be exporters around the ring as there’s a good market for weanlings at the minute,” McGovern said.

“Marts getting smaller will continue to be an issue across the country over the next few months,” he said.

A lot of calves have gone through the ring in Elphin Mart this year, mart manager Ciaran Lynch said.

Ciaran Lynch, manager, Elphin Mart.

“I think the numbers of weanlings will be down, but I think all cattle will be down. The day of big marts making high numbers is going.

“With the amount of cull cows leaving, it can’t be any other way. Live exports out of the country will be very active. I would say you won’t see many going into Northern Ireland.

“Suckler numbers dropping is a concern, but I could have 300 in-calf heifer sales for the back end of the year and they will all be sold.

“We expect farmers will come back and buy the springers as they are getting good money for the cull cows.

“The marts are going to get quieter and we will probably have to go back to our Monday sales if the mart is not big enough and that will be a common theme everywhere.”

Teresa Gibsey manages Ballinrobe Mart in Mayo and while she expects the trade to be back slightly this year, interest should still be high.

Teresa Gibsey, Ballinrobe Mart manager.

“The suckler trade is holding even for us and is on par with other years.

“Sheep sales have improved for us as we had over 2,500 sheep coming through the door.

“Prices were up too, although they fell back in recent weeks. They are starting to level off again now.”

The comments reflect data published in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal, which shows that there were over 46,500 fewer suckler cows on farms on 1 June compared to the previous 12 months and a drop in calf numbers being registered.