Farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) need to be mindful of a number of important deadlines approaching quickly. Mandatory training must be completed by 15 November 2024. Failure to complete the training will result in removal from the scheme and the recoupment of payments already received.

The Department of Agriculture reports that as of 18 October 2024, almost 8,800 participants have successfully completed training online, with a further 2,100 farmers currently progressing through the modules. In addition, approximately 700 farmers attended the recent in-person training events, meaning that almost 70% of all SCEP participants have already completed, or are in the process of completing the training.

The most straightforward option available to most participants is to complete training online, with a number of further in-person training events just announced. Details are as follows:

Wednesday, 6 November, in Treacy’s West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Clare.

Thursday, 7 November, in the Maritime Hotel, The Quay, Bantry, Co Cork.

Friday, 8 November, in the Brehon Hotel, Muckross, Killarney, Kerry.

Monday, 11 November, in the Bush Hotel, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Tuesday, 12 November, Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam, Galway.

Wednesday, 13 November, Ardboyne Hotel, Dublin Road, Navan, Meath.

Training in all venues takes place from 9.30am to 2.30pm, with registration from 8.45am. Attendees must register in advance by emailing scep@agriculture.gov.ie, or by calling the helpdesk at 057-8674422.

Weight recording

A deadline coming faster down the tracks is the recording of weights with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), which needs to be done by 5.30pm on 1 November 2024. Farmers have to ensure that they are satisfying the requirement for weights to be recorded on at least 80% of cow/calf pairs of the yearly reference number. For example, if a farmers reference number in 2024 is 10 cows and they calved 10 cows, then at least eight cow/calf pairs must be weighed and recorded. It is important to note that year two of SCEP runs from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024. Animals born within this timeframe are used for year two targets.

This may be an important element for some herds that are tight on numbers to satisfy scheme actions. It is also important with regard to the requirement to have at least 50% eligible calves (calculated on the reference number) born on the holding within a scheme year.

Where recording cow/calf pairs online via ICBF, the SCEP portal will state if the 80% requirement has been satisfied. The weighing action is worth 20% of the annual payment and failure to satisfy the 80% weighing requirement will result in loss of this payment, plus an additional 10% penalty in the year that the breach occurs.

Weights must be recorded with ICBF no later than 5.30pm on 1 November 2024.

Data recording

Record-keeping accounts for 10% of the annual payment and event-recording another 10%. Farmers have until 15 February 2025 to submit such data for year two of the scheme, but delaying recording beyond the end of November will mean that payment on that action will not take place until a later date.

Where between 80% and 100% of the required data is submitted, then a proportionate reduction based on the percentage of data submitted will apply. However, if less than 80% of the required data is submitted, then a 10% penalty will apply. This is calculated on the sum of money attributed to the action and it is important to note that it will be reimbursed if the required data is submitted by 15 February 2025.

This is clearer to understand if we work through the following example. A farmer due to receive a payment of €3,000 under SCEP will receive €600 for Action five, record-keeping and event-recording. If data is submitted when scheme payments are being processed at the end of November, then the €600 payment will be included in the overall payment. If, however, there is insufficient data recorded, then the €600 payment will be withheld, plus there will be a 10% penalty, amounting to €60, imposed. If the farmer subsequently records the required data by the deadline of 15 February 2025, then the €600 payment will be sanctioned and the €60 penalty will be reimbursed. If the data is not submitted by 15 February 2025, then the 2024 payment for this action will be lost and the 10% penalty will still stand.

The sooner information is recorded the better it is, in terms of ensuring maximum payments are sanctioned when payments commence in mid-December.

Genotyping action

It is also important to note that any outstanding genotypes must be submitted by 30 November 2024. Where less than 90% of the required number of genotype samples are returned in a scheme year, there will be no payment on that action (ie worth 20% of overall payment), plus a 20% penalty will be imposed. This penalty is calculated on the value of the action. Where farmers require replacement samples, they must call ICBF on 023-883-2883.