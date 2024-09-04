Barron has urged the Minister to engage with the TB forum and commit to providing the necessary resources and manpower to ensure the programme can be fully operational going forward. \ Philip Doyle

The staff and financial shortages in the TB eradication programme are “simply unacceptable,” according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

It follows on from the Department’s update on the eradication group in which Minister Charlie McConalogue raised concerns about underfunding and understaffing.

Reacting to the TB forum’s implementation working group, ICSA animal health and welfare chair John Barron described the concerns as “unacceptable, especially as the number of reactors and the hardship caused by TB breakdowns continue to increase.”

Barron added that these financial and staffing problems were not a secret.

“The shortage of personnel has long been a serious issue nationwide, with fewer and fewer people available to carry out the important work of the programme amid rising cases of TB.

“Staff shortages also impact how swiftly reactors can be removed following a breakdown. However, instead of recruiting more staff, a moratorium on hiring new personnel has been put in place, meaning these issues will simply persist."

Commitment

“Having an eradication programme is pointless if critical components, like the Wildlife Control Programme, are not operating at full capacity,” he added.

"TB breakdowns have a significant impact on the financial stability of farms and the mental health of farm families."