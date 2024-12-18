Veterinary Ireland has secured a multi-million euro funding boost for vets, in return for the rollout of the new National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) on 13 January 2025.

The new online system will see vets having to issue prescriptions to farmers for all prescription medicine usage by email or text.

The proposed finance package, sent to Veterinary Ireland members in recent days, outlines:

A new €40 fee paid to the vet for each TB herd test they conduct on behalf of the State. The fee will be paid by the Department of Agriculture for veterinary advice provided about TB risk in the farmer’s herd.

An increase of almost €1.34m in TB testing charges paid to vets by the Department of Agriculture in 2025.

A further increase of €1.62m will be paid in 2026, followed by another €1.93m in 2027.

The total package amounts to an extra €12.83m in state funding to vets over the next three years. The package is subject to approval by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Veterinary Ireland CEO Finbarr Murphy said: “The rollout of the NVPS will have significant resource implications for vets, both in terms of time, administration and the costs associated with the IT challenges it will impose on practices.”

The controversial new requirement for prescriptions for anti-parasitic medicines such as fluke and worm doses will apply from June 2025.