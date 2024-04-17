Improved weather should give a glimmer of hope to calf exports over the next few weeks.

Turbulent weather impacted calf exports last week, with numbers down by 50% compared to what they had been in late March and early April.

A total of 7,183 calves were exported by the end of the week.

This dip follows a flurry of activity over the last month, which saw the number of calves exported come within 16% short of the same time in 2023.

Lower numbers last week resulted in this gap widening to 21%, with a total of 80,532 calves exported from the country by the end of last week.

The average price of Angus-cross calves dropped by €8/head to €110/head in marts this week, while the average price for Hereford-crosses fell by €13/head to €118/head.

Prices for Friesian calves aged between 21 and 42 days increase by €11/head to €58/head.