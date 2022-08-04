Niall (2nd from right) and the team have been busy preparing for the on-farm sale which will have both live and online bidding.

Few pedigree herds are located in as scenic a location as the Scurmore Pedigrees, owned by the Feeney Bros.

Located on the Wild Atlantic Way, the 250-acre farm runs right alone the coast outside the bustling tourist town of Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

The farm is located at the mouth of the Moy Estuary outside the town of Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

The pedigree Charolais herd was established in 2013 through the purchases of embryos and foundation females from top Irish and British herds, with the Limousin cattle being a more recent investment.

The herd comprises 80 commercial sucklers alongside 35 pedigree cows, with 25 pedigree ET calves born each year through the herd’s flushing programme, targeting the top genetics in the herd.

Farm manager Niall Hynes explained that over the past number of years, they have culled cows hard, with up to 30% of a culling rate occurring some years.

The herd is now at a point where they are happy enough with the quality that they have decided to offer the entire autumn 2020 and spring 2021 offspring for sale.

Niall explained: "We’re settled on our cows now, having culled hard for a number of years. What we target is fertility, the calving/rearing ability of a cow, for her to be correct on her feet with adequate bone to carry weight and a smart, sharp head."

Consignment

The consignment of heifers ranges from calved (two), in-calf (five) and maiden heifers. A total of 30 heifers are being put forward for sale by the herd, comprising 25 Charolais and five Limousin.

A selection of calved, in-calf and maiden heifers have been put forward for sale.

The heifers are stacked with impressive bloodlines, with Doonally New, Goldstar Echo and Goldstar Hugo, Newhouse Big Al, Major and Anside Foreman-sired heifers being put forward, with some heifers also sired by the herd’s Roughan stock bull.

Bostonia Rumour ET Lot 26 Sire: Ampertaine Elgin/ MGS: Willodge Cerberus.

Ampertaine Elgin and Queenshead Altea are the sires of the Limousin heifers being offered, with some ET heifers among both breeds.

The herd has had tremendous success across the two breeds. The Charolais herd has collected a vast array of championships, both in shows and society sales, with Bostonia Indigo being awarded junior champion at the 2014 Christmas Cracker, later selling for €10,200.

In recent years, the herd has placed its first bull into AI, with Bostonia Ringo being purchased by K Genetics.

A large amount of Bostonia bulls have been exported to both NI and the mainland UK, with one of them being Bostonia Richie, now standing as the main stock bull for heifers at the renowned Harestone herd in Scotland.

The first Bostonia Limousin bull to be put forward for sale, Bostonia Rocky, was senior champion at this year's Limousin premier sale, later selling for €6,000.

Viewing

The sale begins at 6pm on Friday 12 August. Viewing will be available on Saturday 6 August and from 3pm on sale day. Bidding will be available ringside and through the LSL app.

All heifers will be export tested, with free transport to two ROI locations and one NI location.

The farm is also offering a range of prizes for the purchasers of the top-prized lots, with 1t of Smythes feed, a voucher for AB Ireland cattle breeding services, as well as consignments of semen from K Genetics.

Catalogues are available through the herd's Facebook page or by hard copy by contacting Niall on 086-058 6749.