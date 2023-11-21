Dairy Day 2023 is sure to bring many topical talks and seminars throughout the day, along with 70-plus commercial trade stands in the dairy industry.

Adding to this is the new ‘Meet the experts’ section, where Irish Farmers Journal specialists and experts in the industry will be available to farmers throughout the day.

The purpose of this area is to bring IFJ specialists and their readers together by giving farmers the opportunity to have a confidential one-to-one discussion with an expert on the topic that they have expertise in.

There will be a broad range of areas covered on the day, from TAMS III advice, schemes and BISS, renewable energy, nitrates maps, careers advice, farm finance, crop advice and selective dry cow therapy.

National Dairy Council farm profitability specialist Majella McCafferty will join the IFJ team at Dairy Day 2023 to share her expertise on selective dry cow therapy.

If farmers wish to get one-on-one advice from Majella, she will be available from 11.30am to 12.30pm and they will need the following:

Printed ICBF milk recording reports.

Cell check report.

Lifetime summary report.

A list of times where each specialist is available throughout the day can be seen below:

If any of the above topics are of interest, be sure not to miss this year's Dairy Day this Thursday 23 November in Páirc Úi Chaoimh, Co Cork.