For the very first time in 35 years, the milking machines did not run on Grubbs Cashel Blue Farm in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Instead, just under 100 of its spring and autumn cows and heifers were offered for sale last Friday 24 November in Mid Tipp Mart, Thurles.

The sale, run by Doyle, Hunt and Hunt, was a massive success and the quality on offer was top tier. Retiring farm manager Pat Morrissey told the Irish Farmers Journal: “We are very sorry to see them [the cows] go, but we are delighted with how the sale went today.”

There was a brisk trade at Friday’s sale, albeit a slightly sharper trade for the autumn calvers, with the helping hand of winter milkers and local dairy farmers.

Topping the trade

Topping the autumn calving trade at €2,400 was the August 2021-born first-calver Cashelblue Daffodil.

With an EBI of €221, the young cow is projected to milk 6,348l in her first lactation.

Cashelblue Daffy Sparrow also scooped €2,400 as she attracted strong interest at the ringside and online.

The November 2021-born heifer had an EBI of €167 and came from a line of cows milking over 10,000l.

Two other young cows scooped €2,300 on the day, the first of which was September 2020-born second-calver Cashelblue Alma with an EBI of €152. The other was another two-year-old cow.

Spring calvers

The spring calvers were also a positive trade and the top call of €1,620 in this section was paid for the August 2015-born Cashelblue Windy.

Windy milked 8,474l in her third lactation and is showing signs of being a high yielder like her dam.

Next in line was the November 2018-born Cashelview Bowser daughter with an EBI of €132 and due to calve in March 2024 that sold for €1,460 and she was followed by Cashelblue Kevin Beatrix carrying her sixth calf that sold for €1,420.

The trade for cows and heifers was very positive and the 112 lots met a full clearance. The future of Cashel Blue Cheese is very bright and they are committed to continuing their cheese making industry.

In pictures

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in March 2022 with an EBI of €238 sold for €1,140.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in February 2017 with an EBI of €91 sold for €1,240.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in February 2017 with an EBI of €21 sold for €1,400.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in February 2016 with an EBI of €132 sold for €780.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in August 2015 with an EBI of €113 sold for €1,620.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in November 2014 with an EBI of €198 sold for €940.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in November 2021 with an EBI of €167 sold for €2,400.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in September 2019 with an EBI of €178 sold for €1,400.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in September 2019 with an EBI of €67 sold for €2,100.

This pedigree Friesian cow born in October 2021 with an EBI of €197 sold for €2,200.