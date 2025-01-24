The role is at a pedigree Holstein dairy herd that is also a tillage farm with modern facilities. / Donal O' Leary

Farm manager – Co Kerry

Cillorglan Dairies is seeking applicants to fill its full-time farm manager position in Co Kerry.

The role is at a pedigree Holstein dairy herd that is also a tillage farm with modern facilities. The successful candidate will be required to manage the day-to-day running of the farm as well as managing staff.

The employers are seeking applicants with previous experience along with references.

The starting salary for the position is €42,000 with regular working hours and accommodation is available if required.

The application deadline is 15 February 2025. To apply or for more details, click here.

Full-time or part-time position – Co Cork

David Finn has posted a listing looking to fill a position, with full-time or part-time options available.

The position is at a 200-cow dairy farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork and duties will include milking and tractor driving.

The employer can offer accommodation if needed, regular hours, holidays and time off, and good terms and conditions with the role.

To find out more about the listing, click here.

Day-to-day farm worker – Co Cork

Timothy Valentine Wooley is seeking an experienced farm worker for a 300-cow dairy farm based in Bantry, Co Cork.

The role entails managing the day-to-day running of the farm.

The employer can offer a starting salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working a 39-hour week but there is a flexible roster system.

In the application, send your CV along with references. For more details, click here.

Dairy farm assistant – Co Cork/Limerick

Michael O’Flynn has posted a listing looking for a dairy farm assistant for an enterprise in the Charleville area, between Co Cork and Co Limerick.

The successful applicant will be required to do general farm work at the dairy farm.

To apply or find out more details about the role, click here.