Carbery has announced a rise of 1c/l, excluding VAT, to its base milk price for the month of May.

The co-op is also continuing to pay its 0.5c/l stability fund bonus and its future-proof bonus.

This will take suppliers’ base price for May to 39.3c/l, excluding VAT, before the 0.5c/l stability fund top-up is added to milk cheques.

If the same price is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average milk price of 41.3c/l, excluding VAT, for May after the cell count bonus, sustainability bonus and stability fund top-up are factored in.

Deep

A Carbery spokesperson said: “We have gone deep into our business to support milk price over the past months as dairy market performance struggled and weather impacted milk volumes.

"As we start to see a recovery, albeit slow, in markets, we have paused these measures. Our SCC and sustainability bonuses continue.”

Carbery's increase in May milk milk price follows in the same vein as Dairygold and Tirlán.

However, last week, both Lakeland Dairies and Kerry announced they were holding milk price for May supplies.

