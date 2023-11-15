Some 78 jobs are expected to be lost in plans to shut three milk processing plants and replace capacity with a new one. \ Philip Doyle

Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy has stated that Lakeland Dairies’ plans to close three of its dairy processing plants amounts to a devastating blow for the co-op’s workers.

On Wednesday, Lakeland Dairies announced that its Monaghan, Banbridge and Lough Egish plants will close, with a planned site in Killeshandra to be built to handle capacity.

The processor expects 78 jobs to be lost during the move to a new “strategic operational direction” pitched as being capable of improving efficiency and enhancing the value added to its activities.

Deputy Carthy also warned of a hit to the economies of the rural areas losing plants over the coming years.

Details

Exact details on redundancies are expected over the coming months.

“This is a devastating blow. The worst affected will be the workers involved and their families. These are job losses that the local economy can ill-afford,” the Sinn Féin TD commented.

“Monaghan is highly dependent on the agri-food sector and this announcement will have a profound impact.”

Deputy Carthy said he has contacted the Department of Enterprise to ensure all possible supports are provided to the workers.

“A swift Government response is required to ascertain whether these jobs and these facilities can be saved, and we need co-ordinated action to ensure that there are no further job losses in this sector,” he continued.

“I intend to work with all other elected voices in pursuit of these objectives.”

