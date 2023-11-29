Colm Markey MEP met with Commissioner Sinkevicius a number of times in the run up to his visit to Dublin.

There were “clear indications” from the European Commission that flexibility could be granted to ease the blow brought about by the cut to the nitrates derogation, MEP for the Midlands-North-West Colm Markey has insisted.

Markey maintains that European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius and his officials were the ones to suggest that flexibility around the 1 January implementation date as a means of avoiding a cow cull.

“I got clear indications, as did others at meetings with the Commissioner, that there were flexibilities and I am extremely disappointed first of all that these didn’t amount to anything more than they did. The language that was used to me was to avoid the slaughter of animals and I sought to have these flexibilities pursued, others received similar indications too that there could be real flexibility in delaying this by six months, ” he said.

The MEP also expressed frustration at recent suggestions that there is flexibility in the stocking rate cut as farmers will not have to cull in-calf cows if they compensate by reducing stocking rates in the latter part of 2024.

“The idea that stocking rate is an average figure across the year is nothing new, derogation farmers will know this. That has always been the case,” he said.

