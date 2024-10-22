Supplier meetings will take place this week on the merger. \ Philip Doyle

Arrabawn and Tipperary Co-op entered talks on a potential merger between the two entities last month.

Supplier information meetings on a proposed deal are to take place this week.

Tipperary Co-op suppliers are to meet on Monday 21 October in Ballykisteen, on 22 October in Borrisoleigh and on 24 October in Ballykisteen.

Arrabawn suppliers met on Thursday last in Nenagh. They will meet again in Charleville on Monday 21 October, in the Talbot Hotel in Carlow on Tuesday 22 October, in the Loughrea Hotel on 23 October and in Birr on 24 October.

The Irish Farmers Journal wants to hear from suppliers to both co-ops to get your views on the potential merger.

You can share your opinion with us by filling out the form below and it may feature in an upcoming edition.

Read more

Arrabawn and Tipperary enter merger talks

Several hurdles to overcome for Tipp/Arrabawn merger