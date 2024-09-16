Kerry Dairy Ireland has increased its milk prices by 1.19c/l excluding VAT for milk supplied last month.

This rise has lifted Kerry Dairy’s base milk price for August to 43.17c/l excluding VAT for 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

In terms of the EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price stands at 47.31c/l excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “Supply-side dynamics continue to bolster dairy markets, with milk volumes across major exporters continuing to fall short of projection.”

Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies had a similar increase of 1.19c/l excluding VAT for its base milk price.

This brings its base milk price for August to 43.89c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. A 0.48c/l excluding VAT sustainability incentive will be paid to qualifying suppliers on top of this base price.

A spokesperson for the dairy co-operative said: “As we enter the crucial demand period of quarter four of 2024 and quarter one of 2025 and, against a backdrop of muted milk supplies for the year, this is supporting global markets.”

