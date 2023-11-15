Kerry Group set a base milk price of 30.47c/l excluding VAT for October supplies.

A 2.85c/l milk contract payment, exclusive of VAT, will issue to suppliers on all qualifying milk volumes, topping up the price to 33.33c/l, excluding VAT.

“Sentiment across dairy markets is slightly more bullish at present, with dairy commodity prices starting to reflect some positivity.

"Dairy futures for 2024, while displaying significant volatility, are still trading at a premium to the physical market,” a Kerry spokesperson said.

Dairygold

Dairygold has set an October price of 31.90c/l, excluding VAT.

A company spokesperson commented that “global milk markets have shown continued signs of stabilisation in recent weeks based on a rebalancing of supply and demand.

"The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis."